BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tariffs Are Not A Sales Tax On The American People
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
927 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • 6 months ago

Tariffs Won’t Increase Prices

• The ‘tariffs = inflation’ narrative is more lib nonsense.

• Tariffs are a cost, but not a ‘national sales tax’ that falls on consumers.

• Multiple parties in the foreign-source supply chain can get hit with tariffs:

   ∙ Exporters/producers that make the goods abroad

   ∙ Importers that bring the goods into the U.S.

   ∙ Wholesalers/distributors

   ∙ U.S. consumers who buy the goods

• Generally, exporters and importers absorb tariff costs in the form of lower profit margins.

• Little or none of the cost is passed along to consumers.

• We the people have high “elasticity” i.e. we’re flighty when it comes to paying higher prices.

• Tariffs incentivize foreign exporters to build new plants — and create good jobs — in America.


Bannon’s War Room (14 March 2025)

https://rumble.com/v6qmpgg-rickards-tariffs-are-not-a-sales-tax-on-the-american-people.html

Keywords
donald trumptariffstrade agreementtrade dealmagatariffsteve bannonstrategygame theoryamerica firsttacticsnegotiationart of the dealjim rickardsamerican systemstrategic thinkingtrade deficitthe art of wartrade surplusstratagemexternal revenue servicegambiteconomic surpluseconomic deficit
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy