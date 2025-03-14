© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tariffs Won’t Increase Prices
• The ‘tariffs = inflation’ narrative is more lib nonsense.
• Tariffs are a cost, but not a ‘national sales tax’ that falls on consumers.
• Multiple parties in the foreign-source supply chain can get hit with tariffs:
∙ Exporters/producers that make the goods abroad
∙ Importers that bring the goods into the U.S.
∙ Wholesalers/distributors
∙ U.S. consumers who buy the goods
• Generally, exporters and importers absorb tariff costs in the form of lower profit margins.
• Little or none of the cost is passed along to consumers.
• We the people have high “elasticity” i.e. we’re flighty when it comes to paying higher prices.
• Tariffs incentivize foreign exporters to build new plants — and create good jobs — in America.
Bannon’s War Room (14 March 2025)
https://rumble.com/v6qmpgg-rickards-tariffs-are-not-a-sales-tax-on-the-american-people.html