U.S. ECONOMIC CRASH: "WORSE THAN 2008" [ECONOMIC COLLAPSE IS COMING]

Today's word: A financial crisis- A TOTAL COLLAPSE- is coming to the USA. All economies tightly tied to America (or too dependent on her economy) will crash; only self-sufficient or well-balanced economies will be able to bear the weight of systemic financial failure. Big business is right at the center of this, and there are manipulators who want to steer this ship in their direction but it will not work. NO ONE IS TOO BIG TO FAIL. Hear the words of the Lord, seek the Father for strategy for the times ahead.





Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against PRINCIPALITIES, AGAINST POWERS, AGAINST THE RULERS OF DARKNESS OF THIS AGE, AGAINST SPIRITUAL HOSTS OF WICKEDNESS IN THE HEAVENLY PLACES. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. [Eph. 6:10- 13]





NO ONE IS TOO BIG TO FAIL. The collapse that's coming, God says no-one can fix, delay or prevent it. The 'puppet-masters' know it's coming and are making moves to protect certain players while leaving others out in the wind. Do not put your trust in men, seek Yah for strategy to fireproof your homes, and TRUST IN WHAT HE TELLS YOU TO DO. I received this dream mere days after Google and Facebook fired thousands, but I didn't know about those events. Despite some similarities with them and the wastefulness of this company God showed me, I know it wasn't Google or any tech company. THIS IS A FINANCIAL INSTITUTION I SAW. A BANK. Banks are going to fail and when they do, the economy & everything connected to them [i.e. society] is going to go into chaos. We need God. WE NEED HIS GUIDANCE, DIRECTION & COMFORT, so now is the time for "brutal honesty in prayer", to shelter your family in the secret place of refuge. God bless.🌺





