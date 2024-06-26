BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Back In Time
A Journal In Songs
20 views • 10 months ago

We Have been lied to about almost everything for our entire life ... Wouldn't it be great to be able to go back in time and record the real history, the way it actually happened,  so that we may have had some control over what as happened? ... That perhaps we might have prevented so many wars and pandemics leading to so many lost lives ... 


[Original lyrics being used with music and vocals  generated by an AI program]

Keywords
truthhistorytime-travel
