AI Turns your WI-FI into A 3D CAMERA - to spy on you with AI 🤮

AI TURNS YOUR WI-FI INTO A 3D CAMERA

🔊 Researchers have taught AI to "see" people using only Wi-Fi signals—no cameras needed.

Here’s how it works:

🌏 Wi-Fi signals bounce around a room like sonar.

🌏 AI learns to map those reflections to human positions, using a camera initially as a reference.

🌏 Once trained, the camera is removed, and the AI can reconstruct real-time 3D poses of people, even in the dark.

Every Wi-Fi router could become a stealthy motion tracker. Privacy concerns, anyone?