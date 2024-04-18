RED BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY+2 MOONS SEEN OVER JET NEAR ISRAEL / 🌊EVENT MIKE / READ DESCRIPTION BOX

Brandon cory Nagley





April 17, 2024





RED BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM BODY PLUS LOOKS LIKE 2 SMALL MOONS SEEN OVER JET NEAR ISRAEL/IT LOOKS LIKE THE WATER EVENT INSIDER MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD HAS BEEN WARNING OF IS BEGINNING OR SOON TO FULLY BEGIN/POSSIBLE PLANET X SYSTEM BODY CONNECTS TO MOON BY PLASMA+MAGNETIC CONNECTION WITNESSED BY MULTIPLE PEOPLE IN NASHVILLE TENNESSEE/RED PLANET X SYSTEM BODY OR "BODIES" SEEN OVER MULTIPLE PLACES IN EUROPE/IRAN SHOOTS OFF MULTIPLE ICBM MISSILES+DRONES AT ISRAEL AFTER ISRAEL KILLED IRANIAN HIGHER UPS (THE BIBLICAL PSALM 83 WAR LOOKS TO HAVE BEGUN) THESE ARE THE END TIMES SIGNS YESHUA-JESUS WARNED YOU OF BEFORE HIS SECOND COMING, IS CHRIST YOUR LORD? I HOPE SO BECAUSE TIME IS SHORT!!!! READ ALL BELOW.

Today is now 4/17/24, ..I show the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from, and or relating to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence, whether signs In the heavens from the planet x system or signs on earth at times also. In this video all my main notes will be in my comments section under my video so please go look in my comments section and find my main notes to understand more what I'm showing. Thanks....





UPDATE to this video. youtube is illegally hiding my main notes and all of your comments in my comments section so heres links to those who want to accept christ as lord since I'm being even more silenced.

Link 1 video to make Christ your lord -

• How to receive God's Salvation by D... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WPsZ-JPtgE&t=0s

Link 2 link to read to see why and how to make Jesus your Messiah - scroll down to read- https://www.nbctoledo.org/salvation-2/

