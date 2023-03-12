BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tony Byker - 'Entropy'
Tony Byker
Tony Byker
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 03/12/2023

From the album ‘Eat Bugs And Save The World’

Streaming, download or physical CD available at Bandcamp

https://tonybyker.bandcamp.com/album/xiii-t-b-gs-nd-av-the-w-rld


Big thanks to Laurence Bouchard for the video shots

https://www.instagram.com/laurence__bouchard/

https://www.facebook.com/laurencebouchard2015

ENTROPY

Feel the wind it’s calling out in vain

And the chaos which it brings  

If only my soul could be persuaded 

To believe all that I am told

Perhaps my mind could be invaded

And my sunbeams sold 

Oh heaven help me if I’ve sinned

Shame on me and what it brings

My heart yearns for the murdered mornings

Tears fall from the broken wings

Madness pure of which it sings

I awake to see it’s not a dream

The spear enters the heart of order

May my ashes scatter in the wind

Lend me your ears, today’s a new day

The gifted hands of life adorning

Me with words I won’t  obey

You and me are lunacy

You and me are barely free…

All hail discordia

Madness pure destruction

Shame you gave your life away

You refuse to take the blame

Free, entropy is all we have 

Life gasping breaths

Keywords
unnwotranshumanwefscamdemicconvid1984the-great-resetcoviet-union4th-industrial-revolutionclotshot death jab
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy