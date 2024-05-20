Who Is Hamas with The Hon. Stockwell Day

Who Is Hamas?

Over six months ago, on October 7th, 2023, Hamas invaded Israel in a brutal assault that led to the bloodshed of thousands.

As we all know, the attack escalated into an ongoing conflict in Gaza with tens of thousands of casualties. Hostages taken from Israel are still being held to this day.

Demonstrations have taken place across Canada, advocating for both sides in the conflict, with some of the most intense protests occurring in the greater Toronto area.

In mid-April, a pro-Palestinian protest on Parliament Hill saw some participants allegedly praising the violence inflicted by Hamas on October 7th.

Leaders of all political parties responded. Prime Minister Trudeau tweeted that there is a difference between peaceful protests and hateful intimidation, condemning the glorification of antisemitic violence and murder perpetrated by Hamas.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh emphasized Canadians' right to protest while condemning hate, antisemitism, and inciting violence.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre also condemned the antisemitic chants and expressed solidarity with Jews in Canada and worldwide.

Ottawa police are now investigating allegations of hate speech during this rally.

With the mounting intensity around this issue, we dedicated a show to the topic of:

Who Is Hamas

This show features special clips created by the Honourable Stockwell Day, former Minister of Foreign Affairs in Canada.

Thank you for joining us for this important conversation.

Faytene

___________________________

Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate

____________________________

If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join

FIND US AT:

Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene





#faytene #canada #stockwellday #israel #hamas #middleeast