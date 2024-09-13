© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Al-Mawasi Tent City Massacre in Khan Yunis Sept 9th
محمد المنسي
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Phkq7lkOR6Q
جولة مكان مجزرة مواصي خانيونس | عائلات تحت الانقاض
A tour of the site of the Mawasi massacre in Khan Yunis Families under the rubble
Aljazeera Mubasher
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BG2OlkcLwSQ
كل صاروخ يسقط يدفننا أكثر في الرمال".. شهادات عن مجزرة المواصي التي ارتكبها جيش الاحتلال
Every missile that falls buries us more in the sand.” Testimonies about the Al-Mawasi massacre committed by the occupation army