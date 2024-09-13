BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gaza Al-Mawasi Tent City Massacre in Khan Yunis Sept 9th
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1009 followers
8 months ago

Gaza Al-Mawasi Tent City Massacre in Khan Yunis Sept 9th

محمد المنسي

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Phkq7lkOR6Q


جولة مكان مجزرة مواصي خانيونس | عائلات تحت الانقاض

A tour of the site of the Mawasi massacre in Khan Yunis Families under the rubble


Aljazeera Mubasher

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BG2OlkcLwSQ


كل صاروخ يسقط يدفننا أكثر في الرمال".. شهادات عن مجزرة المواصي التي ارتكبها جيش الاحتلال


Every missile that falls buries us more in the sand.” Testimonies about the Al-Mawasi massacre committed by the occupation army

israelpalestinegenocidegazamilitaryindustrialcomplexceasefireforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawarpalestinewarisraelhamaswar
