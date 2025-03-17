The Freedom to Face Any Fear

Key Lesson: Allowing any part of (your) self to act in such a way as to deny you a new awareness of yourself – whatever its quality – is the same as refusing your right to realize the limitless depth and breadth of your True Self.





Special Writing: Real strength is not the power to overcome, rather it is born of an awakening relationship with a new order of understanding: a higher awareness that allows us to not only transcend fear, but to literally transform it into the realization of another order of freedom...One that can only be increased, and that cannot be decreased.