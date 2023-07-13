© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Russian FPV attack drone hunting a Ukrainian Bradley APC.
The FPV drones of the 58th Army, inflict devastating damage on the Ukrainians daily while repelling the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In just a month, the Ukrainians have lost dozens of units of equipment and a significant number of soldiers due to kamikaze drone strikes.