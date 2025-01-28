Zionist Occupiers Forced to Flee South Lebanon by Unarmed Civilians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf & Hadi Hotait join the people of south Lebanon as they attempt to return to their villages, on the first day of the official end of the “ceasefire” with the Zionist enemy of humanity. They witness the bravery of the Lebanese people, the cowardice of the Lebanese army, and the satanic criminality of the Zionists shooting on unarmed civilians.
Camera: Laith/Hadi
Montage: Hadi Hotait
Filmed on: 26/1/2025
Music:
William Nassar “3a Tareeq Aytat”
Julia Boutros “Yamma Wain elHawa”