What is The Best Pre Workout
ironmonkeeeee
ironmonkeeeee
5 followers
0
13 views • 12 months ago

What is the best pre workout powder or supplement to burn fat and build muscle? Which workout powder or supplement has the best aerobic muscle output and workout recovery


0:00 intro

0:09 Criteria For Clean Pre Workout Supplement

1:32 How Much Caffeine Should you Take

2:25 Pure Pump Pre Workout

4:19 Niacin and Niacin Flush

4:40 Citruline and Beta-Alinine

4:57 Burn IQ Muscle Tech

5:35 enfinity Paraxanthine

5:45 Green Coffee Bean

6:05 Forskolin

6:15 Phenylcapsaicin

6:21 Grains of Paradise

6:30 Suggested Dosage of Burn IQ

6:45 How Long to feel the effects?

7:00 How Does Bun IQ Make you Feel?

7:32 Naked Energy

8:56 Dynamax

9:10 Anhydrous Caffeine vs. ZUMXR Caffeine

9:40 Methyliberine

10:27 Cordyceps

11:55 Ketone IQ

12:40 Ketosis Exogenous and Ketones

12:50 How does Ketosis make you feel

13:15 How to get in Ketosis

14:17 Citruline and Agmatine

14:20 Vaso dilators Nitris Oxide Supplements





Follow me on X!

https://twitter.com/IRONMONKEEEEE

energymusclepre workoutfat burn
Related videos
More from Brighteon
