🌞 UV Radiation in New Zealand vs. Australia 🌞

Did you know that New Zealand actually has higher UV radiation levels than Australia, despite its cooler climate? Due to its southern location, the UV intensity is stronger here, though we don't enjoy as many sunny days as our Aussie neighbors.





But here's the catch — Australia has a much bigger skin cancer issue, particularly in cities like Adelaide, which experiences extreme heat (think 46°C in the summer, like Death Valley!).





So, while the sun may shine brighter and longer in Australia, it's essential to protect your skin no matter where you are on this sun-soaked side of the globe!





Stay safe and always wear sunscreen!





