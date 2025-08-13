BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🌞 UV Radiation in New Zealand vs. Australia 🌞
Did you know that New Zealand actually has higher UV radiation levels than Australia, despite its cooler climate? 🌍 Due to its southern location, the UV intensity is stronger here, though we don’t enjoy as many sunny days as our Aussie neighbors.


🏖️ But here's the catch — Australia has a much bigger skin cancer issue, particularly in cities like Adelaide, which experiences extreme heat (think 46°C in the summer, like Death Valley!).


So, while the sun may shine brighter and longer in Australia, it’s essential to protect your skin no matter where you are on this sun-soaked side of the globe! 🧴


Stay safe and always wear sunscreen! 🌞🧢


