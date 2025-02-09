The Truth About this Cult Will Shock You! | RISE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us as we explore the propaganda behind the cult NAR movement and their increasing influence in the political and religious sphere. We look at two album covers of Hillsong and Elevation worship and the iconography says a lot about the false doctrines being espoused and Roman ecumenical roots of the deception.
Mirrored - RISE
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/