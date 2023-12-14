Create New Account
It's Mind-Blowing! Russian TERMINATOR-2 Broke Through The Defense Of The Ukrainian Army In AVDIIVKA!
The Prisoner
If you want to understand what hell on earth looks like, then take a look at Avdiivka. The events taking place in this city resemble a real Apocalypse. The intensity of fighting for this city is growing every day. Moreover, the number and power of Russian artillery installations, tanks, and other means of destruction are breaking all records in this sector of the front. The Russian army has concentrated a powerful fist near Avdiivka for a decisive blow. Everything indicates that the Russians have begun the second stage of the battle for Avdiivka.......... *****************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

