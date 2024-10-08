American Veteran on the ground in North Carolina describes what’s happening after Hurricane Helene



“This is another story from Western North Carolina. This is from an Iraq veteran who's in the area. He says this entire area is a war zone. Even if not directly destroyed by floodwaters.



There are men, women and children starving without water and sanitation, no fuel. People can't get to any distro points because they have no fuel. People are walking on foot and dragging wagons. The majority of federal and state assets are being diverted to the incorporated areas of Asheville, Black Mountain, etc. and without a deliberate effort yet into the rural unincorporated areas. This was written earlier in the week.



I can confirm now that helicopter crews are day in day out all day 24 7 to evacuate people from their smaller unincorporated towns as well as get supplies into them. He goes on people are suffering and communities are rapidly moving to isolation and self-defense policing. Trigger warning for this next part. There are bodies floating down the rivers there are bodies stuck in the tops of trees.

Linemen entering destroyed areas are finding dozens of children as young as three walking through the mud near naked, crying for their parents, some with ropes still tied around their arms, attached to broken lumber, where clearly their dead parents had last ditched, tied them to something. I was talking to a lineman yesterday, how he's finding heads and limbs every time debris is removed. Entire communities are gone.

Just gone, gone, nothing to repair. And in some of the areas, just no one to even help anymore. Just bodies with a stench increasing by the day. The death count will be in the thousands.

Desperation is increasing. Local rural gas stations, markets, et cetera, have clear militias forming with men in hodgepodge gear and rifles patrolling. We are self-policing now.”

