The Real INSIDE Story of Assange Release - w/ Kevin Gosztola
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
126 views • 10 months ago

Status Coup News

Streamed live 5 hours ago Status Coup Daily LIVESTREAM

Kevin Gosztola, expert on the Assange Case, is here to discuss the freedom of Julian Assange! From the road to get here, as well as what happens now that he is out. Kevin will be joined later in the show by Chip Gibbons, policy director for Defending Rights and Dissent, for this discussion.


Kevin Gosztola: @kgosztola on 'X' | https://thedissenter.org


Chip Gibbons: @ChipGibbons89 on 'X' | https://chipgibbons.org


Keywords
usassangegovernmentiraqreleasereal inside storykevin gosztolastatus coup news
