Ben Swan: "Zelenskyy Unmasked" | Truth in Media

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ben Swan Truth in Media | Two weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, President Biden threatened that "If Russia invades, there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2."
A year later, journalist Seymour Hersh released a bombshell report on how National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan formed a task force with the CIA to destroy the Nord Stream 2 pipeline — with Biden's approval.
So why did the corporate media treat the pipeline's explosion as a mystery? And why did politicians in the US and EU gloat over its destruction?
Episode 4 of "Zelenskyy Unmasked" starts now...