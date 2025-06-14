The Book of Enoch – Chapter 72-82 - The Book of the Heavenly Luminaries

Chapter 72 – the course of the Sun, the 12 portals/gates for the Sun



Chapter 73-74 – the course of the Moon, the phases of the Moon

Chapter 75 – the 4 intercalary days, the courses of the Stars

Chapter 76-77 – portals for the four winds, the four quarters of the earth, the description of the earth in Enoch's time

Chapter 78-79 – more on the Moon and Sun, phases and movement

Chapter 80-82 – parallels between the Luminaries and mankind, those that are obedient (righteous) and follow God's order/command vs. those that are wayward and go their own way (sinners)