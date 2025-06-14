The Book of Enoch – Chapter 72-82 - The Book of the Heavenly Luminaries

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chapter 72 – the course of the Sun, the 12 portals/gates for the Sun
Chapter 73-74 – the course of the Moon, the phases of the Moon
Chapter 75 – the 4 intercalary days, the courses of the Stars
Chapter 76-77 – portals for the four winds, the four quarters of the earth, the description of the earth in Enoch's time
Chapter 78-79 – more on the Moon and Sun, phases and movement
Chapter 80-82 – parallels between the Luminaries and mankind, those that are obedient (righteous) and follow God's order/command vs. those that are wayward and go their own way (sinners)