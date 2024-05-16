Israeli spy balloon captured as its base also attacked by Hezbollah

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The spy balloon, AeroStat or Israeli surveillance plane “Sky Star-330” which Israel deployed to spy on Lebanon was dropped in Rmeish and captured. Hezbollah identified the balloon's control point in Adamit and carried out an attack by Almas ATGM missile. The launch was destroyed and the blimp flew off, its control mechanism completely destroyed, and the balloon's crew removed.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
