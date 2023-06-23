BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How God is at Peace with All of His Enemies
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
God: Saviour of ALL Humanity
10 followers
06/23/2023

God loves His enemies (and His friends). God is at peace with you, whether friend or foe, whether you believe it or not. This is possible only because of Jesus' beneficial death for all. And His resurrection verified that His work for us was successful. God is now calling the world to be at peace with Him. Then, when both sides are at peace with the other, reconciliation is obtained. Christ, as the Mediator between God and man, is the One Who will make full reconciliation a reality for all. Be at peace with God today. Great benefits will be yours.

Original Link: https://youtu.be/Z0jOMTfv_J8

https://savedignoble.com/

https://saviourofall.org/

https://www.concordant.org/

https://saviourofallmankind.wordpress.com/

http://www.theheraldofgodsgrace.org/authors_frames_old.htm

https://thathappyexpectation.blogspot.com/ 

https://www.youtube.com/@scotthicko8643

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG3HOrC2A7Jb5kHDEae9AAg

https://acetheologicalco.wordpress.com/

https://www.martinzender.com



newsdeathgodsaviorchristjesussalvationsatanliferesurrectiongoodredeemerlucifersavedlazarusredeemedall mankind
