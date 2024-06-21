Update: WW3 and CW2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Update on the current U.S. war against Russia and the open hostility within the US.
Data points:
- Germany, England and the U.S. are all calling for draft
- U.S. promising citizenship to illegal aliens who enlist.
- Total illegal population in the U.S. exceeds the population of 38 U.S. states.
- More illegals admitted to U.S. in preceding three years that were born of the legal population.
- Words have lost their meaning: A "peace conference" is really a war conference, and the forces of "democracy" have no claim at all to be representing the average people as they (the "elites") have imposed mass illegal invasion, war with Russia, and homosexual marriage (to name a few).
- Rhetoric is sharpening: now everyone is a fascist and a Nazi and a racist and against "democracy."
Fritz Berggren, PHD
bloodandfaith.com