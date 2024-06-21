BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Update: WW3 and CW2
Fritz Berggren
Fritz Berggren
37 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 11 months ago

Update on the current U.S. war against Russia and the open hostility within the US.

Data points:

  • Germany, England and the U.S. are all calling for draft
  • U.S. promising citizenship to illegal aliens who enlist.
  • Total illegal population in the U.S. exceeds the population of 38 U.S. states.
  • More illegals admitted to U.S. in preceding three years that were born of the legal population.
  • Words have lost their meaning: A "peace conference" is really a war conference, and the forces of "democracy" have no claim at all to be representing the average people as they (the "elites") have imposed mass illegal invasion, war with Russia, and homosexual marriage (to name a few).
  • Rhetoric is sharpening: now everyone is a fascist and a Nazi and a racist and against "democracy."

    • Fritz Berggren, PHD

    bloodandfaith.com

Keywords
russiauswarcivil
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy