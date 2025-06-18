P.5b JK’s back in Royal Perth Hospital: CDS UNDER THE MEDICAL RADAR; Room change; JK in much pain; Potassium levels normal (PRAYERS WELCOME) MVI_4559-62merged

I arrived at the Acute Medical Unit just after 8 p.m. tonight, to find JK upset and distressed from pain and discomfort. She is having withdrawal symptoms from Zydol and other meds, and the dressings on her leg took a nurse 3 hours to remove, due to sticking to her lesions, just as she told them would happen, unless they put something like castor oil or Sudocrem on them first. While there a room change occurred, and I was able to help with that. For now, she has a double cubicle, which she needs due to all the bulky equipment surrounding her. I used the iTerra Care wand for a short while on her right foot and knee area, and helped her visit the toilet, which is very difficult for her, and with much clean up afterwards required. I managed to give her 4 doses of 2 drops of 12000 ppm ClO2 during the 4 hours I was with her. She cannot access the ClO2 herself in her cupboard, so I’ll bring a bag to slip over the walker’s hand rail tomorrow, where she can stash it privately. Good news: JK’s potassium levels are normal.