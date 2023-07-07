BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Call The John Birch Society Correct
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
25 views • 07/07/2023

 The John Birch Society and its The New American affiliate have predicted, with amazing accuracy, America's political, economic, and moral decline. This decline, we warned, was by design, not happenstance. And it has led to the America we live in today. Examples of these predications over many years include our warnings about the growth of big government and the emergence of global governance on the way to a socialist/communist nightmarish future.

The good news is that this future can still be avoided.

Later in the show, Senior Editor Steve Bonta hosts a lively panel discussion with John Birch Society CEO Bill Hahn and Editor-in-chief Gary Benoit about the predictions, why we were able so successfully to project the lines, and what must be done to save and restore America.

To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/

Keywords
communismsocialismconspiracymoralbig governmentpredictionseconomicjohn birch societythe new americanpolicial
