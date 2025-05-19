BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE TAX & MONEY SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston – Episode 62: The Truth About Carney's Win
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
287 followers
Follow
23 views • 4 months ago

THE TAX & MONEY SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston – Episode 62: The Truth About Carney's Win.


Millions of Canadians were duped. The media told them to vote against Trump—the president of a different country—instead of holding their own Liberal government accountable for reckless foreign spending. Mark Carney was sold as “the guy to fight Trump.” One meeting with Trump showed Carney’s weakness. Carney dodged that meeting until after the election.


Canadians called an emergency election to throw out Trudeau. But within months, they were tricked into voting Liberal again under a fake narrative. It was political theatre. The Liberals played the fear card and won.


Albertans are furious. They feel their votes don’t count. The east decides the election, but Alberta pays the bill. Ottawa keeps pushing green energy fantasies, choking pipelines, and regulating oil—yet they still want Alberta’s cash to fund their bloated bureaucracy.


Many believe this election was stolen in plain sight. In a shocking move, 91 so-called “independent” candidates were added to the ballots, flooding key ridings and splitting the vote. Even Pierre Poilievre lost his own riding because of these dirty tricks. The fix was in. The system was rigged to hand Carney the win. Millions of Canadians are calling it what it is: a stolen election.


Rob Anders is a straight shooter from Alberta who never bowed to Ottawa’s nonsense. As a Member of Parliament, he fought tooth and nail against government waste, globalist policies, and attacks on Canadian energy. He called out the hypocrisy in Parliament before it was popular. Rob has always stood with Alberta, exposing how the east exploits the west for cash while silencing their voice at the ballot box.


