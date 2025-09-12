BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FRAUD Doctor Data ... mban, cartoons and connectivity
1 week ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://rumble.com/v6yttrg-come-learn-how-much-the-good-guys-white-hats-lied-to-you-over-the-past-25-y.html

.

Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is a healthcare technology that allows healthcare providers to collect and monitor patient health data from a distance. This is typically done using wearable devices, such as smartwatches, blood pressure monitors, or glucose meters, that transmit data to a healthcare provider or platform

.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4654783/

.

what is bioelectricity

what happens when we disrupt human bioelectrical homeostasis

https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20110012118

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Systematic-Review-of-Bio-Cyber-Interface-Technologies-and-Security-Issues-in_fig2_353037619

.

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/29112-passive-hardware-considerations-for-medical-body-area-network-transceivers

.

http://cpslab.rutgers.edu/projects/body_networks/

body area network

.

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html

.

https://www.fcc.gov/general/ingestibles-wearables-and-embeddables

.

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/on-the-safety-of-human-body-communication/

.

healthcare 4.0

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/llustration-of-the-concept-of-Healthcare-40_fig1_326638473

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network

https://pages.nist.gov/cpspwg/

medical body area network

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Trillion-sensors-classification-based-on-operating-principles_fig3_321350132

https://www.fcc.gov/medical-device-radiocommunications-service-medradio

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/remote-patient-monitoring-market-77155492.html

remote patient monitoring market share

https://www.nato.int/docu/review/articles/2021/05/20/countering-cognitive-warfare-awareness-and-resilience/index.html#:~:text=In%20cognitive%20warfare%2C%20the%20human,disturbances%2C%20or%20instigating%20separatist%20movements.

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iw9pQeFhN74

Wireless Body Area Network and Internet of Things

.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8TERh-PZdY

WBAN Simulation using Matlab | WBAN Simulation using Matlab Projects

.

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Taxonomy-of-Biosignals-resulting-from-Human-Activities-captured-by-Sensors-see-1_fig1_373016419

human biosignals

.

https://encyclopedia.pub/entry/20129

http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/randi/video/research/202301.html

magnetic human body communication

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1155/2017/5842310

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Connectome

https://ieee-cas.org/event/conference/2023-ieee-biomedical-circuits-and-systems-conference

https://www.cprime.com/resources/blog/a-complete-guide-to-the-internet-of-behaviors-iob/

trump20242030covid
