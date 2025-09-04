'We're in a business of KILL or BE KILLED' - Pete Hegseth to US troops - after US violating 'Int'l Law'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'We're in a business of KILL or BE KILLED' — Pete Hegseth to US troops
That line hits harder now, after the US sank a motorboat off Venezuela in neutral waters, killing 11 and violating international law.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visits Fort Benning to speak at Officer Candidate School Graduation today.