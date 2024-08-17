BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Over 100 Firefighters Contain Somerset House Blaze; Priceless Artworks Remain Safe
45 views • 9 months ago

Over 100 firefighters are actively battling a significant fire at Somerset House, a historic building in London. Despite the intensity of the blaze, officials have reassured the public that the priceless artworks housed within the building remain unharmed. The swift and coordinated response by the fire brigade has been crucial in safeguarding these invaluable treasures   WATCH MORE

londonsafetyfireemergencydamagepricelessdamage controlpreservationprotectionbuildingstructurerescuehistoricresponsetreasuresblazefirefighterscontainmentartworksfirefightingresponse teamart collectionsomerset houseresponse effortfire brigade
