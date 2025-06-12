‘Forever vax’ coming? Big Pharma building arsenal of self-replicating mRNA vaccines





The pharmaceutical industry has “500 mRNA shots in the pipeline, 33 of those self-amplifying, meaning they’re designed to continue to replicate indefinitely,” renowned Texas physician Mary Talley Dowden told Joe Rogan.





Dowden is urging the Trump administration “to step up and do something” to stop companies from “playing around” with these potentially deadly treatments.