The Life Podcast-The Israel Guys | Joshua Waller's Take: 20 Years in the Land & the Battle for Truth

The topic of Israel sparks deep conversation in our Torah-observant community, the wider Christian world, and even among unbelievers. My view? Scripture shows that all who are saved by the blood of Yeshua—whether from Judah or any other nation—are grafted into YHWH’s family, Israel, the people with whom He's made the New Covenant (Ephesians 2:11–20; Jeremiah 31:31–33). In this episode, I sit down with Joshua Waller to explore his perspective and experiences. We'll talk about: ○ Israel, end times prophecy, and the rebuilding of the temple ○ His first-hand encounters with anti-Israel propaganda in mainstream media ○ Two decades of work with HaYovel, the volunteer organization his family founded to serve Israeli farmers in their vineyards ○ The ongoing information war he’s engaging through The Israel Guys videos and podcast Our views may not align on every detail, but Joshua’s life in the land and dedication to Israel’s future make this a conversation worth hearing.





