West ‘actively Enabling’ Israel’s Genocide in Gaza - Daniel Levy
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
2 months ago

West ‘actively enabling’ Israel’s genocide in Gaza: Daniel Levy

The first quarter of the 21st century is seeing not just a failure to stop genocide, but “active complicity" in it by Western powers, the former Israeli government advisor-turned vocal critic of Israel has said.

🗣“In the West, what you have is continuing to arm Israel, especially by the US, continuing to trade, normal trade, normal sporting relations as this goes on, and we’re watching this in real time,” Levy said, adding that the public in Western countries isn't even allowed to protest their government's support for Israel.

Adding: 

MEDIA LOYALTY OATH: Politico & Business Insider’s pro-Israel mandate

Axel Springer, the German media giant behind Politico (US & EU), Business Insider, Die Welt, and Bild, forces employees to swear allegiance to Israel as part of its corporate "code of conduct," WikiLeaks has revealed. 

📑Spinger’s value #2 is "Support the right of existence of the State of Israel."

CEO Mathias Döpfner, one of the largest shareholders, once declared in internal memos:

🔹 "Zionismus über alles" ("Zionism above all")

🔹 "Israel, my country" (Die Zeit leak)

Döpfner’s influence:

👉Sits on the boards of Palantir, Netflix, and Warner Music

👉Former Palantir CEO Alex Karp was on Axel Springer’s supervisory board

Can Western media claim "neutrality" when corporate policy enforces ideological loyalty to a foreign state?😉

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
