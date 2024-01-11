'He's terrified': MTG reacts after Hunter Biden walk-out during House hearing

'HE'S TERRIFIED': Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene joins "Eric Bolling The Balance" to give reaction after Hunter Biden walked out during her time at a contempt hearing — and reveals why she believes the president's son had a cameraman at his side.news, politics, current events







