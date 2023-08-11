BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Baseball Featuring: Illinois vs Ohio (Winner To Williamsport)
3 views • 08/11/2023

Presented on US Sports Net by CoachTube

Featured course:
Junior League - Coaching Manual
by Bob Morgan
Learn more about this course @ https://bit.ly/JuniorLeagueCoaching

Hey there 'seamheadz' as it is Little League World Series month, we take a look at some the exciting regional action. Then we get some great fielding tips from UI's coach Bob Morgan. Enjoy!

Video credits:
Illinois vs Ohio (Winner To Williamsport) | Great Lakes Regional Championship | 2023 LLWS Highlights
Wheels
@WheelsYT
https://www.youtube.com/@WheelsYT

Throwing and Catching with Bob Morgan
https://bit.ly/JuniorLeagueCoaching
Coaches Insider
@coachesdirectory
https://www.youtube.com/@coachesdirectory

The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Net.
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

mlbbaseballrecruitbaseball playerprospectncaa baseballbaseball coachllws
