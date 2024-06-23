Pseudouridine, that was put in the COVID vaccine, was known to be lethal, says David Martin, PhD

“[P]ediatricians… were... financially incentivized to get a percentage of their children injected." "We know, we know that in 2018, we know that the pseudouridine that was put in the shot, the thing that was put in the shot to stabilize the mRNA, the thing that was modified, was published to be lethal in every single use it had ever been put in." “We knew we were going straight to humans to kill them."





The full 1:41 hour interview with David Martin, PhD interviewed by Alex Jones on 19 June 2024 is posted here:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/X6dUTKWVhJfA/

Mirrored - Fat News





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/