Warning to Christians of authentic faith
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
245 views • 6 months ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

Time stamp 13.30min ARRC Seminar Series - Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz


Ian F Akyildiz " in terms of bio-nano-things these are for the health applications I did alot of research on that in the last 15 years um bio-nano-scale-machines these are for injecting into the body and always monitoring the health problems and that is also going really well with these COVID VACCINES its going in that direction these MRNA's are nothing but small scale nao-machines they are programmed and then they are injected in the internet of nano-scale-things and those will be part of 7G and beyond"

https://youtu.be/YAtQFkEg5-w?si=v4NoyndRzl4TGqzR

.

Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfpxG9VD9EY

.

Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? In this episode of Tech 2030, @jmjornet talks about the Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Listen to the full episode here: https://x.com/6GWorld/status/1399421741672415233?t=5vpw7chJK0SkztY3BtF9wg&s=19

.


.

IEEE Recommended Practice for Nanoscale and Molecular Communication Framework

https://standards.ieee.org/ieee/1906.1/5171/

.

Pulse-Based Intra-Body Nano-Communication at Terahertz and Optical Bands

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Pulse-Based+Intra-Body+Nano-Communication+at+Terahertz+and+Optical+Bands&source=android

.

Terahertz Communications and Sensing for 6G and Beyond: How Far Are We?

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Terahertz+Communications+and+Sensing+for+6G+and+Beyond%3A+How+Far+Are+We%3F&source=android

.

Interconnecting Molecular and Terahertz Communications for Future 6G/7G Networks

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Interconnecting+Molecular+and+Terahertz+Communications+for+Future+6G%2F7G+Networks&source=android

trump20242030covid
