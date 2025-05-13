© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Actual death toll in Gaza war may be 77,000–109,000 — The Economist
Far above officials’ estimate of 55,000
Around 100,000 people have died in Gaza since the fall of 2023, according to The Economist magazine.
The researchers concluded that 46–107% more people died than officially reported – between 77,000 and 109,000 Gazans, which is 4–5% of the territory’s pre-war population.
Let us recall that Israel recently resumed military operations in the Gaza Strip, having failed to reach an agreement with Hamas on ending the war.
