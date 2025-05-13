Actual death toll in Gaza war may be 77,000–109,000 — The Economist

Far above officials’ estimate of 55,000

Around 100,000 people have died in Gaza since the fall of 2023, according to The Economist magazine.

The researchers concluded that 46–107% more people died than officially reported – between 77,000 and 109,000 Gazans, which is 4–5% of the territory’s pre-war population.

Let us recall that Israel recently resumed military operations in the Gaza Strip, having failed to reach an agreement with Hamas on ending the war.

