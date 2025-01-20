© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Truth and Righteousness.
Remember Jesus enemies were of his own household and so was God in heaven. The devil cannot do what he is doing to corrupt all flesh without the cooperation of what we know as the church today in its various divided houses with Christian denominations.
FLU SHOT H5N1 VIRUS
.
To be part of my non-ministry work, join my Patreon as a free member or pay to join a Tier(s) of your choice; for example, this is a Tier
https://www.patreon.com/posts/juxtaposed-101546523?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link