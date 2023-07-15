Bjorn and the "Push-Mobile!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our Grandson is a real ham!. He has an electric go-cart to drive around in when he is outside. But when he is inside, he likes to show off in his "Push-Mobile!" Never mind he is almost too big for this "thing,". but he does not care. He just has fun.
The "Push-Mobile" will evetually be inherited by his younger brother. In the meantime, he enjoys playing "peek-a-boo!" running around the kitchen island
Enjoy his antics!