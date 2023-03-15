From Queer To Christ - A Message For Parents, Christians, and LGBT Individuals

https://danhappel.com/from-queer-to-christThe global elite have understood for many generations that their genocidal and very radical depopulation agenda would never succeed until key societal bulwarks such as religious and traditional family values are destroyed.

Key to the attack on traditional family values: redefining the role of father, mother, child and the biological necessity of heterosexual relationships.

These attacks have become a useful tool to advance the goals of NWO eugenicists. Almost without exception, globalists are atheistic Malthusians with no respect for God or man.

While progressives cry out for racial equality, they do everything possible to fracture, separate and magnify racial identities; resulting in more tension and racism, not less. This is certainly no less true for the recently reframed LGBTQ agenda permeating our culture.

Although the stated goal is to end discrimination and violence against those of who cannot help their sexual orientation, the obvious goal is to normalize and increase homosexual activity and hamstring the role traditional heterosexual families serve in society.

By normalizing and increasing relationships that cannot produce offspring, a vast new program of population reduction can be nurtured under the false banner of inclusiveness.

At the same time, biologically engineered transmittable diseases specific to LBGTQ lifestyles have been introduced and prematurely ended many productive lives.

As if that is not enough, wholesale attacks are being leveled against traditional heterosexual families in K-12 education, with an un-natural sexualization of children as young as 2-3 years old.

Everywhere you look, the normalization of deviance is being sold as the new standard for an enlightened society.

Meanwhile, 2 parent heterosexual families are being demonized as intolerant and narrow minded for teaching abstinence and faith based standards of personal conduct to their children.

Moreover, they face open scorn and censure from teachers, school boards, and administrators if or when they protest the sexualization of their children's education.

Not only are they being forced to accept ideas in direct conflict with their moral standards, they are being forced to deny their faith or face administrative and legal retribution from Federal policing agencies and Courts.