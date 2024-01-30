Not even Taylor Swift can ‘save’ Joe Biden’s presidential campaign

President Joe Biden’s campaign aides are reportedly hoping to lockdown pop-star Taylor Swift's endorsement in the 2024 election. The New York Times reported President Biden is moving to “pump energy” into his re-election bid. The publication reported one of Swift’s Instagram posts from 2022 led to 35,000 new voter registrations. Donald Trump's 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt claimed that “no endorsement” would “save” Joe Biden. “No endorsement can save Joe Biden from the fact that he is the worst, most corrupt President in history. Not even Taylor Swift's,” Ms Leavitt said.







