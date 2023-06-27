Diving with Man Eating Giant Squid + How Chinese Society is Multiplying Their Numbers

The Humboldt squid is reproducing incredibly rapidly, and Scott Cassell, the first person to dive and film this predator, describes their power and danger, and how Chinese society, and shark fin soup, is helping multiply their numbers greatly.#humboltsquid #oceans #sharkfinsoup #china





MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.





send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4





YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more