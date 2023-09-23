Illegal Immigration Worsens Under Biden Admin.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Illegal immigration under President Biden's watch has only been growing since taking office and its surging rapidly heading into 2024. One America's Chief White House Correspondent Monica Paige has the details.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html