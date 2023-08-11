RANDOM GUIDO, JOHN BOLTON, ELLIOT ABRAMS, MENG WANZHOU AND A FAILED COUP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
LESSONS LEARNED CAN SERVE AFRICAN COUNTRIES NOW
VENEZUELA & BOLIVIA APPLY TO BRICS - https://tinyurl.com/42jfw9ns
THE CAST -
RANDOM GUYDO - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Juan_Guaid%C3%B3
BOLTON - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Bolton
ABRAMS - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elliott_Abrams
MENG WANZHOU - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meng_Wanzhou
2 MICHEALS (SPAVOR AND KOVRIG) - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Detention_of_Michael_Spavor_and_Michael_Kovrig#Michael_Kovrig
The “ridiculous” failed coup (VOX) - https://tinyurl.com/ycx9brmp
Mirrored - Remarque88