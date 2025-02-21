The Book of Revelation - Part 26 - "The Three Angels" - Expository Reading

Revelation 14:6-13 NLT

And I saw another angel flying through the sky, carrying the eternal Good News to proclaim to the people who belong to this world-to every nation, tribe, language, and people. [7] "Fear God," he shouted. "Give glory to him. For the time has come when he will sit as judge. Worship him who made the heavens, the earth, the sea, and all the springs of water." [8] Then another angel followed him through the sky, shouting, "Babylon is fallen-that great city is fallen-because she made all the nations of the world drink the wine of her passionate immorality." [9] Then a third angel followed them, shouting, "Anyone who worships the beast and his statue or who accepts his mark on the forehead or on the hand [10] must drink the wine of God's anger. It has been poured full strength into God's cup of wrath. And they will be tormented with fire and burning sulfur in the presence of the holy angels and the Lamb. [11] The smoke of their torment will rise forever and ever, and they will have no relief day or night, for they have worshiped the beast and his statue and have accepted the mark of his name." [12] This means that God's holy people must endure persecution patiently, obeying his commands and maintaining their faith in Jesus. [13] And I heard a voice from heaven saying, "Write this down: Blessed are those who die in the Lord from now on. Yes, says the Spirit, they are blessed indeed, for they will rest from their hard work; for their good deeds follow them!"