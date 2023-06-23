New York Times Best Selling Author + Host of Faith and Freedom with Shemane, Shemane Nugent on 'Killer House'

Shemane Nugent, New York Times Best Selling Author, 'Kill It and Grill It', and author of "Killer House" joins Courtney in this episode of Patriot Strong discussing natural remedies and functional medicine. We dive into a discussion about the spiritual warfare facing humanity right now including the attack on our children. Learn this and more in this episode of Patriot Strong Podcast.









You can find Shemane's books on Amazon and learn more about her story on ShemaneNugent.Rocks and you can catch Shemane's podcast 'Faith and Freedom with Shemane' on Rumble, Sundays at 10AM EST.









Please share, subscribe and follow the channel. You can find Patriot Strong on Brighteon, Bitchute, Rumble, Youtube, Apple Music, Spotify or any place you can stream podcasts.

Follow us on telegram

t.me/PatriotStrongPodcast or if you'd like to donate to the show you can do so via venmo @PatriotStrong or find more links here linktr.ee/thepatriotstrong