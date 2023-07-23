BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Scott Ritter Investigation: Agent Zelensky - Part 1
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
120 views • 07/23/2023

As a former intelligence officer, I’ve been wondering why has no one done an investigation about Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine?


His rise to power, in my opinion, represents an incredible manipulation of world opinion that will go down in history as a classic case study in social psychological engineering: an ordinary comedian who came to power because he promised a long-awaited peace, who then dragged his fellow citizens into a bloody war that can only be described as a massacre.


With the help of colleagues and experts with first-hand insights into Zelensky, I have poured over documents and video to produce a film that captures this investigation. This story has so many twists and turns that I had to break it into two parts.


In the first episode, presented here, I will answer the question about Zelensky’s improbable rise to power, and how the Ukrainian President accumulated his vast wealth, a sum that has only become larger since the war with Russia began.


And, perhaps most importantly, why I decided to call this film “Agent Zelensky.”


https://www.scottritterextra.com/p/agent-zelensky-part-1



Keywords
investigationwarukraineno peacezelenskyscott ritterdeep state stronghold
