No way! It turns out all the fearmongering about impending climate apocalypse was fake news. 🙄
Three new studies completely refute the "climate crisis" narrative.
"Over the past two decades, the amount of sea ice that was lost has slowed considerably, to a point of having seen no statistically significant decline since the year 2005."
"There is deep uncertainty about the reliability of past temperature data. As such, the data that we use to create all the models that have been predicting the apocalypse may actually be completely wrong."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
