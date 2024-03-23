Humanoid Robots including Sophia the Robot & Replica You Tuber & more!

Date of Video: March 22, 2024

I open with Sophia the Robot. Creator is Hansen Robotics.

Sophia is a social humanoid robot developed by the Hong Kong-based company Hanson Robotics. Sophia was activated on February 14, 2016, and made its first public appearance in mid-March 2016 at South by Southwest (SXSW) in Austin, Texas, United States. Sophia is marketed as a "social robot" that can mimic social behavior and induce feelings of love in humans.

Sophia has been covered by media around the globe, and has participated in many high-profile interviews. In October 2017, Sophia was granted Saudi Arabian citizenship, becoming the first robot to receive legal personhood in any country. In November 2017, Sophia was named the United Nations Development Programme's first Innovation Champion, and is the first non-human to be given a United Nations title.

Then I show Sophias accomplishment for the year 2019. She toured 66 Countries! (interesting numbering..66)..

And also, I show latest humanoid robots , but I really do think there are more advanced tech than they are showing us. One video has over 59 Million views and more.

A you tuber made a replica of himself , shown in this video!