© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://dzen.ru/video/watch/64b4e46ece7e6232be41972b
This dance is a real gem. Fluffy crinoline dresses paired with mesmerizing feather masks. Mystery, aesthetics, passion, and dizzying choreography of Show Luxor.Theater of Fashion and Dance Show LuxorDance and gymnastic show "Lux`Or" is a professional show project, winner of many dance and modeling competitions.
SHOW BALLET Show Luxor, created in 2006 in St. Petersburg, combines only high-level masters: Masters of Sports in rhythmic gymnastics, Masters of Sports in ballroom dancing, graduates of the Academy of Russian Ballet, as well as talented designers - all those who have dedicated world of fashion and dance all my life.
https://www.tiktok.com/@show_luxor
https://www.instagram.com/show_luxor/
A series of videos from the video studio CMCproduction:
"Stylish video"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zius2U6yIyc
"Atmosphere of Passion Show Luxor"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4sJOSBz68Q
Stylish video Show Luxor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjL8ACaUP14
Show Luxor (Video for Luxor Show program)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PjQtAvN_hlY
Full publication, a lot of photos, performances, recreation and personal life, videos, comments:
Dance and gymnastic show Show Luxor (Part 1)
https://dzen.ru/a/YsndkVPjlyTggyss
Dance and gymnastic show Show Luxor (Part 2)
https://dzen.ru/a/YsqvOLFVEmdTTQK3
Dance is your pulse. Show ballet Luxor
https://dzen.ru/a/Yz7z5IchhEi-S30H
Theater of fashion and dance show-ballet LuxOr
https://dzen.ru/a/Y0rasjcZkH6O-zR-
Author's video content.In collaboration with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
https://www.pinterest.ca/omegagirs/