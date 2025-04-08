Trending: Ep67: A Record $1 Trillion To US Military, First UK Baby Born With Transplanted Womb...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Rich look at the trending stories of the day...
- Trump pledges a record $1 Trillion to rebuild military.
- Who is US treasury secretary Scott Bessent, and how does he connect to George Soros?
- First baby in the UK to be born using a transplanted womb.
- IDF spokesman continues to lie about slaughter of paramedics in Gaza.
This plus more in today’s episode.
